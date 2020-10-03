'The Wasteland' to go on screen at Valladolid Intl. FilmFest.

The synopsis of 'The Wasteland' reads, "A remote brick manufacture factory produces bricks in an ancient way. Many families with different ethnicities work in the factory and the boss seems to hold the key to solving their problems. Forty-year-old Lotfollah, who has been born on-site, is the factory supervisor and acts as go-between for the workers and the boss. Boss Lotfollah has gathered all the workers in front of his office. He wants to talk to them about the shutdown of the factory. All matters now to Lotfollah is to keep Sarvar unharmed, the woman he has been in love with for a long time."

The cast includes Ali Bagheri, Farrokh Nemati, Mehdi Nassaj, Majid Farhang, and Mahdieh Nassaj.

Recently, 'The Wasteland' grabbed the FIPRESCI award handed out by the Independent Federation of Film Critics on sideline of the 77th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

The Valladolid International Film Festival is one of the oldest and most consolidated in the whole of Europe. It was born on 20 March 1956 as an additional feature of the Easter celebrations named the “Religious Film Week”, according to an understanding of the seventh art as a vehicle for the transmission of Catholic moral values.

The festival will be held on October 24-31, 2020.

