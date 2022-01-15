  1. Culture
Jan 15, 2022, 4:05 PM

“The Apple Day” to vie at Berlin Intl. Film Festival

“The Apple Day” to vie at Berlin Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – The Iranian film “The Apple Day” directed by Mahmoud Ghaffari has entered the 72nd annual Berlin International Film Festival.

Directed by Mahmoud Ghaffari and produced by Elaheh Nobakht, "The Apple Day" in its first debut will compete at the 72nd round of the Berlin International Film Festival. 

"The Apple Day" is the story of an Iranian family who despite all difficulties and troubles stand by each other romantically and help each other to grow and live a happy life.

The Iranian film will compete in the Generation section of the 72nd annual Berlin International Film Festival, usually called the Berlinale.

The festival will take place from 10 to 20 February 2022.

NM/5400084

News Code 182910
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182910/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News