“The Apple Day” to vie at Berlin Intl. Film Festival

Directed by Mahmoud Ghaffari and produced by Elaheh Nobakht, "The Apple Day" in its first debut will compete at the 72nd round of the Berlin International Film Festival.

"The Apple Day" is the story of an Iranian family who despite all difficulties and troubles stand by each other romantically and help each other to grow and live a happy life.

The Iranian film will compete in the Generation section of the 72nd annual Berlin International Film Festival, usually called the Berlinale.

The festival will take place from 10 to 20 February 2022.

