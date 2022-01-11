US logistics convoys come under attack in Samawah, Baghdad

According to Sabereen News, a US military logistics convoy was attacked in Samaveh province early Tuesday morning. The attack was carried out using two anti-tank bullets.

Another US military logistics convoy was targeted in Baghdad province today, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, no group has so far claimed responsibility for targeting the US military logistics convoy in Baghdad province.

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to withdraw foreign troops from the country and Baghdad's delay in doing so, US coalition logistics convoys are targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, sometimes several times a day.

