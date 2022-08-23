US convoy targeted in Iraq's Saladin

An explosive device has been blown up on the path of a logistics convoy belonging to US forces in Saladin province in the north of Baghdad.

No reports of possible casualties have been released so far and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to expel foreign troops from the country and Baghdad's delay in doing so, US coalition logistics convoys are targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, sometimes several times a day.

Resistance groups in Iraq have repeatedly stated that they would confront American forces in case of their presence in their country.

RHM/