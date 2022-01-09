US convoy targeted by roadside bomb in Iraq’s Saladin

In continuation of the attacks on US logistics convoys in Iraq, which are carried out on a weekly and daily basis, another US logistics convoy was targeted for the third time on Sunday.

The blast took place in al-Naba'a area of Iraq's Saladin province, causing no casualties and only incurred damages on trucks and its equipment.

This is the third explosion to occur today on the path of US coalition logistics convoys. The first blast occurred on the road between Al Muthanna and Dhi Qar provinces as a truck carrying equipment needed by US forces. No one was injured in the blast. The second blast occurred in the Al-Yousafiyah area of Baghdad province and the blast did not cause any casualties.

According to Iraqi media reports, attacks on US logistics convoys have intensified since the beginning of the New Year in a way that US bases in Iraqi and Syria are targeted on a regular basis with drone and rockets.

Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to withdraw foreign troops from the country and Baghdad's delay in doing so, US coalition logistics convoys are targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, sometimes several times a day.

