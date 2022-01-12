US logistics convoy targeted in Iraq's Qadisiyah

According to Sabereen News, a US military logistics convoy was attacked in Al-Qadisiyah Governorate on Tuesday evening.

This US convoy came under attack of advanced roadside bombs on the same day.

According to the report, an unidentified group called "Olu Al-Azm" claimed responsibility for targeting the US military logistics convoy in Al-Qadisiyah Governorate.

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to withdraw foreign troops from the country and Baghdad's delay in doing so, US coalition logistics convoys are targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, sometimes several times a day.

RHM/FNA14001021000957