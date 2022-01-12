  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 12, 2022, 9:02 AM

US logistics convoy targeted in Iraq's Qadisiyah

US logistics convoy targeted in Iraq's Qadisiyah

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – Iraqi news sources reported that a US military logistics convoy was targeted two times in Al-Qadisiyah Governorate on Tuesday.

According to Sabereen News, a US military logistics convoy was attacked in Al-Qadisiyah Governorate on Tuesday evening.

This US convoy came under attack of advanced roadside bombs on the same day.

According to the report, an unidentified group called "Olu Al-Azm" claimed responsibility for targeting the US military logistics convoy in Al-Qadisiyah Governorate.

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to withdraw foreign troops from the country and Baghdad's delay in doing so, US coalition logistics convoys are targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, sometimes several times a day.

RHM/FNA14001021000957

News Code 182804
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182804/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News