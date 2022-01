Iraqi media reported on Saturday morning that a special unit for the US military base at Balad Air Base in Saladinprovince had been attacked by several drones.

According to the reports, the sound of several explosions was heard.

No information about the probable casualties or damage has been reported.

Balad Air Base, located in Iraq's Saladin province, 64 kilometers north of Baghdad, is the country's largest military base.

