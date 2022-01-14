Explosions reported in Baghdad after attack on US embassy

An explosion was reported in the early hours of Friday in northern Baghdad following a rocket attack on the US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone, Sputnik reported.

According to Al-Arabiya, the blast was heard in the Adhamiyah neighborhood, four miles north of Baghdad's Green Zone.

Ambulances rushed to the scene, although no further details were released until the early hours of the morning.

Some sources also said that the target of the blast in Adhamiyah was the office of the Taghadom political Party, run by Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi. The day before, a hand grenade had been thrown at the same office.

Sabereen, which is close to the Resistance group in Iraq, said that the bodies of two people have been found near the site of the blast.

Hours after the blast, media reported that a loud explosion was heard in the Yarmouk district in western Baghdad.

Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV reported that the headquarters of the "Determination" party was targeted in the blast.

Hours before the blast was heard in Adhamiyah, the Sabereen telegram news channel reported the sound of three explosions in the Green Zone of Baghdad. Baghdad Al-Youm news website also quoted security sources as saying that the US embassy in Baghdad was attacked with two rockets and that all the entrances to the US embassy were blocked following the explosions.

Also released video footage of the attack show that the US military's SeaRAM defense systems were constantly activated to repel the rockets. In addition, it was reported that the special target for the attack was the third base of Al-Tawhidiya located in the embassy.

No Iraqi resistance group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. The extent of the damage to the US embassy is also unknown so far.

This is while the secretary-general of the Resistance group Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq in Iraq pointed to last night's rocket attacks on the US embassy in the "Green Zone" and said, "The decision of the resistance is not to attack the US embassy under these circumstances."

