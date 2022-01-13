US convoy targeted in central Iraq, casualties unknown

The Sabereen News reported on Wednesday night the attack on a US military logistics convoy in Babil province (central Iraq), adding that the attack was carried out in the form of two operations.

Iraqi sources have not yet released details of the casualties and financial damage caused by the attack, and so far no group has claimed responsibility for the operation.

The attack comes as Iraqi sources have reported attacks intensification on US logistics convoys in Iraq in recent days.

ZZ/FNA14001022000961