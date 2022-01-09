Afghanistan embassy in Tehran operating as per Vienna Conv.

"The diplomatic activities of the Afghan Embassy in Tehran, like all foreign embassies, are going on in accordance with principles and rules stipulated by the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and no change has been made beyond the convention," said Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Sunday.

Some media outlets reported on the situation of the Afghan embassy in Tehran as the Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mottaqi visits Iran.

The media claimed that the Iranian government was handing over the Afghan embassy in Tehran to the Taliban and that the former Afghan ambassador to Tehran had left Iran for a European country.

Heading a delegation of the Taliban government authorities, acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Saturday night.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the country has always stressed the need to maintain economic and trade relations with Afghanistan.

A spokesman for the Taliban government's Foreign Ministry Abdul Qahar Balkhi in a tweet on Saturday wrote that Amir Khan Muttaqi would discuss political, economic, transit, and Afghan issues with Iranian officials on the Tehran visit.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the 17th extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Amir Khan Muttaqi held talks in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Answering a question raised by reporters about the published photo of the meeting of the Iranian FM and Amir Khan Mottaqi in the meeting, Saeed Khatibzadeh stated that it is perfectly normal for such meetings to take place.

The Iranian spokesman further said about the meeting between Amir-Abdollahian and Taliban's Muttaqi that the meeting was a very short meeting, images of which are available to be seen by everyone.

MP/FNA14001019000404