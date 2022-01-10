Taliban hails talks with Iranian officials as 'constructive'

Bilateral relations, trade, energy, transit, and security issues were discussed during the visit of the Taliban delegation to Iran, Ahmadullah Wasiq told Afghan media on Monday.

Referring to Afghanistan's geographical importance, Wasiq said Iran could use Afghanistan as a path to export its goods to Central Asian countries.

Heading a delegation of the Taliban, Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Sunday evening.

During his visit, Muttaqi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and a special representative of Iran for Afghanistan.

Referring to the travel of the Taliban acting Foreign MinisterAmir Khan Muttaqi to Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized the need to maintain economic and trade relations between the two countries in the interests of the people of the neighboring country, especially in the current situation.

