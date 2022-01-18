Iran envoy meets Chief Justice of Pakistan on judicial coop.

Seyed Ali Hosseini, Iran's ambassador to Pakistan, met with Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday in Islamabad to discuss the expansion of judicial cooperation between the two neighboring countries

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral political, economic, social and cultural relations, according to a report by IRIB.

The Iranian ambassador described the consultations between the officials of the two countries as laying the ground for the exchange of legal-judicial experiences and the facilitation of the signing of the agreement on judicial assistance between the two countries.

Golzar, for his part, stressed the exchange of experiences between judges and the cooperation of the two countries' law schools.

The two sides described the meetings between the two countries' officials as necessary to strengthen relations between the two countries.

KI/IRIB telegram