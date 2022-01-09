Iran attaches importance to economic coop. with Afghanistan

Referring to the arrival of the Taliban acting Foreign MinisterAmir Khan Muttaqi who traveld to Tehran on Saturday evening at the head of an economic and political delegation, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized the need to maintain economic and trade relations between the two countries in the interests of the people of the neighboring country, especially in the current situation.

Taliban delegation, which includes the heads of the Afghan ministries of economy and industry, trade, and deputies of several economic ministries, is scheduled to discuss economic cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Afghanistan.

During the visit, some agreements are scheduled to be reached on various economic and trade issues such as banking cooperation, cross-border markets, mining, trade and sports cooperation.

