Iran envoy, Taliban acting FM discuss Afghan refugees affairs

Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met and held talks with the Iranian President's special envoy for Afghanistan Kazemi Qomi.

The meeting focused on bilateral economic and political relations between Afghanistan and Iran as well as providing more flight and land transit facilities for Afghan refugees.

Heading a delegation, Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in Tehran on Saturday evening to hold talks with Iranian officials.

Yesterday, he met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, discussing bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

"We had positive meetings with the Iranian officials in the fields of trade, oil, transit, politics, and security. Our goal is to establish good relations with the region, especially with neighboring countries," told Amir Khan Muttaqi to Afghan National Radio and Television.

RHM/FNA14001020000472