Iran FM, Taliban acting FM discuss bilateral ties in Tehran  

While emphasizing that history has proven that the amicable relationship between people of Iran and Afghanistan is a kind of kinship, Amir-Abdollahian said that noble people of Afghanistan showed that no foreign power can occupy and rule Afghanistan.

He hailed positive remarks of Taliban leaders regarding formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Iran’s foreign minister pointed to humanitarian aid of Islamic Republic of Iran to suffering people of Afghanistan and added, “In addition to continuing humanitarian aid, Iran will also use regional capacities for offering more aid to alleviate problems of noble people of Afghanistan at this juncture.”

Amir-Abdollahian also rebuked the wrong policies of the United States and its allies in Afghanistan over the past 20 years and called spread of differences between Afghanistan and neighboring countries as one of main US policy in the region.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to Afghanistan’s financial resources blocked by US and stated, “Afghanistan’s blocked assets must be released for humanitarian considerations in order to help improve economic situation of Afghan people.”

Taliban acting Foreign Minister, for his turn, seized this opportunity to thank Iranian government for hosting Afghan refugees over the past 43 years and emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood by Afghan people and the new Afghan government emphasizes that it is not against any of its neighbors.

While enumerating US atrocities against Afghan people, Amir Khan Muttaqi said, “Although the US left Afghanistan with a disgraceful defeat, it continues its malicious policies against Afghan people. As a result of these wrong policies, 80% of Afghan people are below the poverty line.”

In this meeting, the two sides discussed the right of water of the Islamic Republic of Iran from Helmand River.

While emphasizing its respect for international treaties, Afghan side stated that the technical delegations of the two countries will meet soon to resolve the problem.

Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in Tehran on Saturday to discuss various issues with the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

