Taliban acting FM arrives in Tehran

Heading a delegation of the Taliban, Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran a few minutes ago.

The delegation is scheduled to discuss with Iranian officials bilateral cooperation and economic issues.

A spokesman for the Taliban government's Foreign Ministry Abdul Qahar Balkhi in a tweet on Saturday wrote that Amir Khan Muttaqi will discuss political, economic, transit and Afghan issues with Iranian officials during his visit.

Taliban officials have always cited the Islamic Republic of Iran as one of Afghanistan's most influential neighbors and asked for help.

