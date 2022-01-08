  1. Politics
Jan 8, 2022, 5:45 PM

Taliban acting FM arrives in Tehran

Taliban acting FM arrives in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in Tehran to discuss various issues with the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Heading a delegation of the Taliban, Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran a few minutes ago. 

The delegation is scheduled to discuss with Iranian officials bilateral cooperation and economic issues.

A spokesman for the Taliban government's Foreign Ministry Abdul Qahar Balkhi in a tweet on Saturday wrote that Amir Khan Muttaqi will discuss political, economic, transit and Afghan issues with Iranian officials during his visit. 

Taliban officials have always cited the Islamic Republic of Iran as one of Afghanistan's most influential neighbors and asked for help.

ZZ/FNA14001018000688

News Code 182659
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182659/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News