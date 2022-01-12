Afghanistan embassy's activities continuing in Tehran

Speaking in a press conference at the venue of the embassy on Tuesday evening, Abdul Qayyum Sulaimani Ambassador of Afghanistan to Tehran reiterated that activities of the embassy will continue within the framework of international law and based on Vienna Convention like before.

Islamic Republic of Iran tried to hold talks between Afghan political factions and announced that it is ready to pave suitable ways for continuation of talks, he said, adding, “Hence, Iran played a very positive and constructive role in holding these talks.”

All ambassadorial activities of the Embassy to Iran will be carried out within the framework of international law and Vienna Convention like before, Caretaker of Afghanistan Embassy to Iran added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said that diplomatic activities of the Afghan Embassy in Tehran, like all foreign embassies, will be carried out in accordance with principles and rules stipulated by the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and no change has been made beyond the convention.

