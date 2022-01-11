Iran’s border police commander to visit Pakistan

Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi will travel to Pakistan to attend the 11th International Exercise Barracuda-X which will be held in Karachi on January 11-13.

Gen. Goudarzi will travel to Pakistan at the invitation of Director General Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Rear Admiral Mirza Foad Amin Baig to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The Iranian delegation will hold meetings with the delegations of the participating countries on the sidelines of the maritime exercise as well as with Pakistani officials to exchange views on bilateral cooperation in the maritime field and on regional security.

