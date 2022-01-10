Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh briefed on the latest Iranian foreign policy developments and answered a number of questions put forward by the journalists.

Iran seeking stable, reliable agreement in Vienna

"All sides [ in Vienna talks] are striving to reach a lasting understanding. The focus of the talks is on the removal of sanctions in a verifiable way, as well as nuclear issues, and in some cases, it has progressed," said Khatibzadeh referring to the ongoing round of Vienna talks between Iran and the remaining parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), namely Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany and the EU.

"The Vienna talks are to ensure a responsible return of the United States to the JCPOA, and we do not discuss or accept anything beyond the deal," he added.

Answering a question about an interim agreement in the Vienna talks, Khatibzadeh said, "We are seeking a stable and reliable agreement, and no agreement that does not have these two components is on our agenda. We should all try to ensure that the US return to the JCPOA to be accompanied by the necessary guarantees and verification and that the lifting sanctions must take place. This is not achieved by any temporary agreement."

Iran, Saudi Arabia to hold fifth round of talks in Iraq

The spokesman also pointed to the fifth round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, saying, "The next round of talks with Saudi Arabia, hosted by Iraq, is on the agenda."

Iran, despite all disputes and due to mutual interest, will continue the talks and try to establish stable relations between the two countries, he added.

Iranian FM to visit China this week

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is scheduled to visit China this week at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, said the FM spokesman, adding that during the visit, various issues including the 25-year roadmap between the two countries will be discussed.

He also spoke about Iran's position on the Beijing Winter Olympics, saying that Iran condemns any political view about sports events. "Unfortunately, some Western and North American states are trying to politicize the Olympics, which is a manifestation of the closeness of the people through sports."

"Iran will be present at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics with a full sports delegation," he added.

Presidents of Turkmenistan, Venezuela to visit Iran soon

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also announced that President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro will visit Iran soon.

The date of Maduro's visit to Tehran will be announced soon, Khatibzadeh said.

South Korea obliged to pay debts to Iran

Referring to the visit of the South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister to Vienna, Khatibzadeh said, "The visit of the South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister was on their own initiative, and some countries and delegations traveled to Vienna on their own initiative, and the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister met with his counterparts t their request."

During the meeting with the South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister, it was stressed that South Korea is obliged to pay its debts, he added.

