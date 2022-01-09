  1. Politics
Jan 9, 2022, 6:20 PM

Taliban acting FM hails Tehran visit as 'positive'

Taliban acting FM hails Tehran visit as 'positive'

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi says that he had positive meetings with the Iranian officials on trade, oil, transit, politics and security issues.

"We had positive meetings with the Iranian officials in the fields of trade, oil, transit, politics and security. Our goal is to establish good relations with the region, especially with neighboring countries," told Amir Khan Muttaqi to Afghan National Radio and Television.

Heading a delegation of the Taliban, Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Sunday evening. 

A spokesman for the Taliban government's Foreign Ministry Abdul Qahar Balkhi in a tweet on Saturday wrote that Amir Khan Muttaqi will discuss political, economic, transit and Afghan issues with Iranian officials during his visit. 

Referring to the travel of the Taliban acting Foreign MinisterAmir Khan Muttaqi to Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized the need to maintain economic and trade relations between the two countries in the interests of the people of the neighboring country, especially in the current situation.

During the visit, some agreements are scheduled to be reached on various economic and trade issues such as banking cooperation, cross-border markets, mining, trade and sports cooperation.

ZZ/FNA14001019000827

News Code 182705
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182705/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News