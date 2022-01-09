Taliban acting FM hails Tehran visit as 'positive'

"We had positive meetings with the Iranian officials in the fields of trade, oil, transit, politics and security. Our goal is to establish good relations with the region, especially with neighboring countries," told Amir Khan Muttaqi to Afghan National Radio and Television.

Heading a delegation of the Taliban, Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Sunday evening.

A spokesman for the Taliban government's Foreign Ministry Abdul Qahar Balkhi in a tweet on Saturday wrote that Amir Khan Muttaqi will discuss political, economic, transit and Afghan issues with Iranian officials during his visit.

Referring to the travel of the Taliban acting Foreign MinisterAmir Khan Muttaqi to Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized the need to maintain economic and trade relations between the two countries in the interests of the people of the neighboring country, especially in the current situation.

During the visit, some agreements are scheduled to be reached on various economic and trade issues such as banking cooperation, cross-border markets, mining, trade and sports cooperation.

