Iran, Resistance front reshaping geopolitics in region

Stating that Iran and the Resistance front are reshaping the geopolitics in the region, Yahya Rahim Safavi described the Muslim world as a future power that can compete with current dominating Western and Eastern powers.

Speaking at the International Conference on Iran and Neighbors on Tuesday, a top military aide to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi said the current century will witness the Muslim world as a new pole of power with a cultural, civilizational, economic, and demographic nature that would put up great resistance against Western and Eastern powers.

Iranian, Russian envoys discuss process of Vienna talks

Heads of delegations of Iran and Russia in Vienna talks conferred on the latest developments on Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Tuesday.

In continuation of intensive diplomatic consultations, Russia’s envoy in Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov held a meeting with Iran’s chief negotiator and head of Iranian delegation in Vienna talks Ali Bagheri Kani in Vienna with a focus on the removal of US anti-Iranian sanctions.

Leader attends 2nd night of mourning ceremony of Hazrat Zahra

The second night of mourning ceremony on the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH) was held at Hosseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA) on Tuesday in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

US sanctions remain obstacle to Vienna talks: Ulyanov

Russia’s representative to Vienna-based International Organizations says that US sanctions against Iran remain an obstacle to the ongoing sanctions removal talks between the representatives of Iran and the P4+1 group.

Speaking in an interview with Al Arabiya on Tuesday, Mikhail Ulyanov said parties to the Vienna talks must focus on the issue of lifting US sanctions.

Iran, France discuss boosting coop. on judicial issues

In a meeting with the French Ambassador to Tehran Thiébaud, the secretary of the Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights Council Kazem Gharibabadi stressed the need for legal and judicial cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to the experience of expert dialogues on legal and judicial issues with some European countries, Gharibabadi said that Iran is ready to exchange views with France in this field.

Gen. Soleimani assassination 'war crime committed by US'

Chinese FM spokesperson called the assassination of Gen. Soleimani an example of Washington's wanton violation of the norms governing international relations based on the UN Charter and another war crime committed by the US.

The United States always uses the "rules-based international order" to whitewash the atrocities it commits, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

Rocket attack against US base in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor reported

Local sources in Syria have said aid that a US military base in eastern Syria was targeted with rockets on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the reports, the Al-Omar oil field base, used by American forces in eastern Syria, was targeted by rockets on Tuesday.

No further details have come out of the attack yet.

Iran, P4+1 to hold bilateral, multilateral meetings in Vienna

Iran and the five remaining signatories to the 2015 Iran deal will hold meetings in the Austrian capital city of Vienna on Tuesday evening.

It is scheduled some bilateral and multilateral meetings will be held between representatives of Iran and the P4+1 group of countries -- Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China -- on Tuesday evening at the Coburg Hotel in Vienna.

S Korean Vice FM to meet JCPOA negotiators in Vienna talks

South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister is scheduled to meet delegations of JCPOA members states in the ongoing talks in Vienna.

South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-Kun arrives at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Jan. 4, 2022, Yonhap reported.

The sources added that Jong-Kun is scheduled to head for Vienna, where the talks are underway.

Newcastle seeks to hijack Lyon transfer for Zenit's Azmoun

An English media announced that Newcastle has been looking for Sardar Azmoun to make a contract with the Iranian national team striker in winter transfers.

Newcastle United has made fresh inquiries for Zenit St Petersburg's prolific striker Sardar Azmoun, Daily Mail reported.

Iran’s trade value up 25% in Dec.: IRICA spox

A spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that Iran’s value of trade in the last month of the current year (from Nov. 21 to Dec. 22) registered a 25 percent growth.

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said that 13,172,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $8.951 billion, were exported from the country in the last month, showing a three and 25 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively.

