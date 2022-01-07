S Korea committed to release Iran's blocked funds: Bagheri

The South Korean government is committed to freeing Iran's blocked funds, and unilateral US sanctions can not justify non-payment of debts to the country, the Iranian deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri stressed.

South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-Kun, who is in Vienna, has met and held talks with Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani at the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Vienna.

Iran UN Envoy:

Zionists main obstacles to annihilation of chemical weapons

An Iranian envoy to the United Nations said that the United States and the Zionist regime are the main obstacles to the total elimination of chemical weapons worldwide.

Iran reiterates its "long-standing and principled position in strongly condemning the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances," Ershadi said before the United Nations Security Council meeting on “The situation in the Middle East: (Syria – Chemical)” on Wednesday.

Leader sends message on funeral ceremony of anonymous martyrs

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a message on the occasion of the burial ceremony of 250 anonymous martyrs of Sacred Defense, which was held nationwide today.

In his message, Leader sent regards to the martyrs and their families, asking God to bestow blessing on all of them.

FM Spox.:

Tehran attaching importance to Kazakhstan stability, security

Stressing that Iran attaches great importance to the stability and security of Kazakhstan, senior Iranian diplomat Saeed Khatibzadeh said that there should be no room for abuse by foreign agents.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is closely monitoring the current developments in Kazakhstan, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said, referring to recent unrests in this country.

Vienna talks positive, forward-moving: Iran top negotiator

Iranian chief negotiator Bagheri Kani says the Vienna talks are “positive and forward-moving.”

Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks while speaking to reporters before heading for talks with representatives of the five remaining signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official name of the deal.

He added that efforts were underway to achieve results from the talks.

Bagheri, senior S Korea diplomat to discuss Iran frozen funds

Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister in Vienna will discuss the issue of Iran's frozen assets in South Korea.

South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-Kun, who is in Vienna, has met and held talks with top negotiators of jCPOA member states as well as the United States.

IRGC Commander-in-Chief:

Gen. Soleimani path to rescue Muslims from Western domination

Continuing the path of General Soleimani will guarantee the prosperity and freedom of Muslims from Western domination, the IRGC Commander-in-Chief said.

Addressing the people at the burial place of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani in Kerman province, Major General Hossein Salami said, "Martyr Soleimani brought honor and respect for the Islamic Ummah and we will continue this path."

