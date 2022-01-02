Leader:

Gen. Soleimani assailants to be forgotten after paying price

Stating that the regional Resistance movement is more hopeful today due to the martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani, Ayatollah Khamenei said that he will remain as eternal truth and his assailants will be forgotten after paying price.

“Today, Soleimani is a symbol of hope, self-confidence, courage and the secret of endurance and victory in our region, and as some have rightly said, Martyr Soleimani is more dangerous to his enemies than General Soleimani,” Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei during a meeting in Tehran on Saturday.

Why China, Russia cooperation with Iran misinterpreted?

In the Vienna talks, some claimed that Russia and China are leading the Iranian negotiators.

Vienna talks are reaching a sensitive point while some media try to put pressure on the Iranian negotiating team.

The claim that the Iranian negotiating team is led by China and particularly Russia is one of the main axes of the propaganda.

Iraqis hold rally in condemnation of US crimes

Millions of Iraqi people are gathering in Baghdad to condemn the US crimes on the second anniversary of the assassinations of Gen. Soleimani and Iraqi comrade Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Today, Iraqi citizens from all over the country are preparing to take part in the 'Millions of Responses' demonstration condemning the assassinations of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January 2020 in Baghdad International Airport.

World needs brave fighters like Martyr Gen. Soleimani: Zarif

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the world is in dire need of brave fighters like former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

In a tweet on Saturday, Mohammad Javad Zarif ex-Iranian Foreign Minister wrote, “Two years ago, I lost a friend, Iran a hero & the world a champion in fighting against terrorism.”

IRGC kills 5 armed men in clashes with gangs in southeast

The IRGC said in a statement that its forces in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balochestan killed five and injured five others in clashes with a group of armed gangs on Saturday afternoon.

'Great Prophet 17' drills message received by Israeli regime

Brigadier General Ramazan Sharif, the spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said that the recent massive 'Great Prophet 17' drills were a response to the Zionists' rhetoric.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Brigadier General Ramazan Sharif said that 'Great Prophet 17' drills was a warning to the Israeli regime.

Intl. bodies need to appreciate Iran's police sacrifices: Gharibabadi

The secretary of the Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights Council criticized the indifference of the international assemblies to the martyrdom of Iranian police forces in the fight against drug trafficking and terrorist groups.

In a letter to Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Kazem Gharibabadi, the secretary of Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights Council blasted the silence of the International bodies towards the martyrdom of Iranian police forces in the fight against smugglers and terrorist groups.

Iran handball team to participate in Spain’s tournament

Iran national handball team will participate in an international four-nation tournament in Spain.

The three-day event will be held in Cuenca from Jan. 6 to 8, the Tehran Times has reported.

Spain, Iran, Poland and Japan are the participants of the four-team tournament.

Iran delegation visit Russia over rejection of agri. products

According to the head of the Iranian parliament's agricultural commission, an Iranian delegation has traveled to Russia to resolve the issues that had a hand in the rejection of Iranian agricultural products.

AEOI chief congratulates New Year to Christians

In a message issued on Saturday, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) congratulated the New Year and the birthday of Prophet Jesus Christ to the Christian people.

Friendly relations with Iran further developed: Aliyev

In a speech at the beginning of 2022, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Baku's relations with neighboring countries, including Iran, have been successfully developed.

MA