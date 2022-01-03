Raeisi orders to expedite making up for Ukraine plane crash

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi called on the ministries of Roads and Defense, Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs to set up a Working Group to accelerate compensating families of victims of Ukrainian plane crash.

Speaking in a Cabinet meeting held on Sunday, President Raeisi commemorated the name and memory of Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani who played a leading role in the battlefield in the fight against terrorism and then called on responsible bodies to take urgent steps in compensating the families of victims of Ukrainian plane crash.

Iran, Oman FMs stress continuation of bilateral consultations

The foreign ministers of Iran and Oman emphasized the continuation of consultations on various bilateral and international issues in a phone call on Sunday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Foreign Minister of Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi held a phone conversation on Sunday.

Americans must leave countries in region: IRGC spokesman

Brigadier General Ramazan Sharif, the spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) advised certain rulers in regional countries not to rely on the US military support for their security.

"Just as the Americans left Afghanistan in humiliation, they should leave other countries in the region," Brigadier General Ramazan Sharif, the spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a commemoration ceremony on the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani held in Urmia

Turkmen gas swap operation launched

Turkmenistan gas swap agreement from Iran to Azerbaijan came on stream on Saturday.

The tripartite swap agreement between Turkmenistan, Iran and Azerbaijan, which was signed on the sidelines of the 15th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), became operational on January 1. According to the deal, Iran will annually deliver 1.5 to 2 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan.

On the day of signing the agreement, Iranian Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji stated, "By signing this agreement, a step forward was taken in the energy relations between the two countries and this agreement will help provide sustainable winter fuel for the provinces of Khorasan Razavi, North and South, Golestan and Semnan."

2nd ECO train from Pakistan en route to Istanbul crosses Iran

The second train within the framework of Asia Anew Initiative or the ITI Corridor left Pakistan for Iran and then Turkey on Dec. 29 with the coordination of customs and railways administration in those three countries.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (IRIR) said in a statement on Sunday that after the first train within the framework of Asia Anew Initiative or the ITI Corridor, successfully carried out its mission, a second train consisting of 24 wagons left Azakhel in northeastern Pakistan to cross Iran and then Turkey after the coordination of customs and railways, forwarders administrations in those three countries.

Iran volleyball ranks 10th in world, top of Asia

The National Iranian volleyball team has ranked in the 10th place in the world while remaining at the top of Asia.

FIVB has announced its ranking of the national volleyball teams in the world according to which the national Iranian volleyball team stood in 10th place with 267 points.

Iran health ministry ready to send drugs, vaccine to Turkey

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari announced the readiness of the health ministry to export medicine and vaccines to Turkey.

A meeting to review strategies to boost Iran-Turkey economic relations was held on Sunday with the participation of Mehdi Safari, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy.

Talking to reporters about the meeting, Safari said in the meeting, developing economic relations with Turkey, challenges and solutions to problems were discussed.

2 Iranian photographers win awards in Romania, Albania

Two Iranian photographers managed to win awards at photo festivals in Romania and Albania.

The photos "Beautiful Eyes" and "Movement" by Mohammad Estaki were awarded and honored at the Photo Romania Festival, organized by the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP).

Hamedan’s exports value hits over $50mn in nine months

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – The Director of Hamedan Province’s Industry, Mine and Trade Organization said that $50.183 million worth of non-oil products were exported from this province in nine months of the current year.

MA