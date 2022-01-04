US faces no fate but exit from region: Nasrallah

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said Monday General Qassem Suleimani defended Iraqis against terrorists, stressing that the only fate awaiting US forces in the region is the pullout.

The speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was broadcast live on Al-Manar.

At the start of his speech, Seyed Hassan Nasrallah offered condolences on the martyrdom anniversary of Sayyeda Fatima Zahraa (a.s.).

Bagheri Kani holds meetings with European envoys in Vienna

Iran’s top negotiator held talks with JCPOA Joint Commission Coordinator Enrique Mora in Vienna as well as the envoys of Germany, France and the UK on Monday in order to prepare for resuming the 8th round of talks.

In preparation for resuming the eighth round of Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions, Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met and held talks with JCPOA Joint Commission Coordinator, Deputy EU foreign policy chief Enrique Mora in Vienna on Monday.

President Raeisi: Trump, Pompeo must be tried for Gen. Soleimani assassination

The Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said Monday that if former US president Trump and Secretary of State Pompeo are not brought to justice, Muslims will avenge the crime they committed against Gen. Soleimani.

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments at a massive gathering at Tehran Grand Mussalah held to commemorate the martyrdom of former IRGC Quds Force commander Lt. General Soleimani on Monday afternoon.

Zionism has no place in the world: FM Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has reacted to the remarks made by the Israeli regime's foreign minister, saying that Zionism has no place in the world.

"The comments made by the foreign minister of the fake Israeli regime against the great nation of Iran that were made out of desperation are an example of the famous Iranian proverb that 'The cat dreams of mice'" Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian said in a tweet on Monday in reaction to recent remarks by the Israeli regime's foreign minister.

Leader attends mourning ceremony of Hazrat Fatemeh (PBUH)

The first night of mourning ceremony of martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH) was held on Monday evening in the presence of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Tehran-Yerevan developing economic coop. creates security: Pres. Raeisi

Developing the level of cooperation and economic exchanges between Tehran and Yerevan, while ensuring the interests of all parties, will certainly provide security, said President Raeisi in his phone call with the Armenian PM.

Informed source rejects setting of deadline for Vienna talks

A source close to the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna rejected some Western media's claims that a deadline has been set for the ongoing talks.

New round of Vienna talks to continue in informal meetings

Russia’s representative to Vienna-based International Organizations in a message announced that 8th round of Vienna talks will continue within the framework of informal meetings aimed at the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions.

In a tweet on Monday, Mikhail Ulyanov Russia’s Envoy in Vienna Talks wrote, “After a short New Year break, the 8th round of the #ViennaTalks continues today in the form of informal meetings.”

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky: Gen. Soleimani strategies foiled enemies plots in Iraq, Syria

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky described General Soleimani as a strategist who foiled all plots of the enemies in Iraq and Syria.

Iranian ice climbing team to attend Swiss competition

Iranian ice climbing national team consisting 6 sportspersons will attend in the men and women category of the Ice Climbing World Championships 2022 hosted by Switzerland.

Amir-Abdollahian: Gen. Soleimani boosted Iran's position at negotiating table

Not only did General Soleimani bring security and peace for Iraq and Syria, but also it strengthened the position of Iran at the table, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian asserted.

Police dismantle 2 groups of arms traffickers in South Iran

Khuzestan police Commander announced that two groups of firearms traffickers were dismantled in Ahvaz and Karun counties in southern Iran.

