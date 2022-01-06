Leader attends mourning ceremony of Hazrat Fatemeh (PBUH)

The mourning ceremony on eve of martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH) was held at Hosseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA) on Wednesday in the presence of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Aystollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Barham Salih:

Soleimani assisted Iraq in fight against ISIL at crucial time

At a difficult and critical moment, Martyr Soleimani gave Iraq a hand in the path of the fight against terrorism, the Iraqi President Barham Salih said.

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, held the commemoration ceremony of the second martyrdom anniversary of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

The ceremony was attended by the Iranian envoy to Iraq Iraj Masjedi, the Iraqi president, Barham Salih, the head of Hashd al-Shaabi forces Faleh al-Fayadh as well as some Iraqi high-ranking officials.

Total vaccine jabs in Iran hit 121.4mn

Iranian Health Ministry on Wednesday announced that the total number of vaccines injected to Iranian people has reached to 121,419,376.

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 59,992,876 Iranians have received the first dose, 52,344,829 people the second dose and 9,81,671 people the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or the booster.

IRGC Quds Force cmdr.:

Perpetrators behind Soleimani’s assassination won't be safe

Stating that Islamic Republic knows those behind the assassination of Gen. Soleimani, the IRGC Quds Force commander warned that they are under the magnifying glass of all the free people of the world and they will not be safe.

3 Iranian referees to officiate at AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022

Three Iranian referees will officiate at the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup which will be held in India.

Iranian referees Mahsa Ghorbani and Mahnaz Zokaee and assistant referee Ensieh Mafi-Nezhad will officiate at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 at the invitation of Asian Football Confederation.

Iran, Nicaragua sign 5-year cultural MoU

Iran and Nicaragua signed a 5-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cultural and artistic cooperation.

In a meeting held on Wednesday, the chairman of the Iranian Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Mahdi Imanipour and the Co-Director General of Nicaragua's Culture Institute Enrique Morales Alonso signed a 5-year MoU on cultural and artistic cooperation between the two countries.

Iran’s Taremi among three finalists for FIFA Puskás Award

FIFA has announced the final nominees for the FIFA Puskas Award. Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi is among the final three.

The Porto star was nominated for his brilliant bicycle kick against Chelsea in the Champions League - an effort that won UEFA’s 2020/21 Goal of the Season award.

Iran’s blocked assets in S Korea, Iraq to be released likely

The news released indicates that Iran’s financial resources blocked in South Korea and Iraq will be released soon.

The Spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity Ahmad Musa has recently announced that the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity is ready to pay off all of Iran's dues and will soon deposit them in the credit fund of the Commercial Bank of Iraq.

Ulyanov on Vienna talks:

Progress 'visible', main stumbling blocks becoming clearer

As the new round of Vienna talks on the removal of US anti-Iranian sanctions continues, the Russian diplomat said that progress in Vienna talks is visible and main stumbling blocks are becoming clearer.

"The eighth round of Vienna talks continues. Intensive informal consultations in various formats are underway. The work to lift [US] sanctions [on Iran], on nuclear issues and sequence of steps to restore JCPOA continues," said Russia’s Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, who heads the Russian delegation at the talks, TASS reported.

MA