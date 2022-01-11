  1. Politics
China envoy terms Iran role in Vienna talks as constructive

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran plays a very constructive role in the Vienna talks by presenting new and comprehensive ideas, Chinese Envoy to the United Nations said.

Wang Qun made the remarks last night after his meeting with the Iranian top negotiator in Vienna.

Constant dialogues are underway between Iranian and Chinese delegations in Vienna and they exchange views on various issues, Chinese Envoy told reporters.

China strongly supports Iran's reasonable demands for nuclear activities, as long as there is no risk of nuclear proliferation, he said.

The Chinese diplomat noted that the country continues to support Iran for the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The bilateral meeting between the representatives of Iran and China was in fact the last meeting that was held Monday at the Coburg Hotel.

