China envoy terms Iran role in Vienna talks as constructive

Wang Qun made the remarks last night after his meeting with the Iranian top negotiator in Vienna.

Constant dialogues are underway between Iranian and Chinese delegations in Vienna and they exchange views on various issues, Chinese Envoy told reporters.

China strongly supports Iran's reasonable demands for nuclear activities, as long as there is no risk of nuclear proliferation, he said.

The Chinese diplomat noted that the country continues to support Iran for the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The bilateral meeting between the representatives of Iran and China was in fact the last meeting that was held Monday at the Coburg Hotel.

