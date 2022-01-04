Rocket attack against US base in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor reported

According to the reports, the Al-Omar oil field base, used by American forces in eastern Syria, was targeted by rockets on Tuesday.

No further details have come out of the attack yet.

Official sources have not yet commented on the attack.

Last night, news sources reported rocket attacks on the US military base in eastern Syria and the sound of an explosion at the base located in the Omar oil field in the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

Local news sources also reported drone attacks on Tuesday morning on the Ain al-Assad base in Anbar province in the west of the country.

According to the Sabereen News, the attack was carried out by several explosives-laden drones and targeted the US military dormitory and missile depot.

Iraqi sources also reported that two US military logistics convoys were targeted in Baghdad and Samawah on Tuesday morning.

Earlier on Monday, media sources reported that the US Victory base at Baghdad airport has been targeted by two drones.

ZZ/FNA14001014001010