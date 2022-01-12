US troops increase dubious activities in west Iraq

An Iraqi security source reported on Wednesday that new US troops had been deployed at the Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq's Anbar province, according to an Iraqi Al-Malouma website on Wednesday.

The source stressed, Ain al-Assad airbase in the al-Baghdadi district of the city of Heet, located west of Anbar, witnessed the arrival of several American convoys carrying equipment and armored vehicles from Baghdad and other Iraqi provinces.

He added, "The convoys entered Ayn al-Assad with the support of American security companies and drones."

The US forces have stepped up security measures at the Ain al-Assad base for fear of being attacked, the report added.

Meanwhile, an Iraqi security source said that the siren was sounded at the US Embassy in Baghdad.

