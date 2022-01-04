  1. World
US Ain al-Assad base in Iraq comes under drone attacks

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Iraqi news sources reported drone strikes on the Ain al-Assad base in the west of the country.

Local news sources reported drone attacks on Tuesday morning on the Ain al-Assad base in Anbar province in the west of the country.

According to the Sabereen News, the attack was carried out by several explosives-laden drones and targeted the US military dormitory and missile depot.

In an interview with AFP, a US coalition official claimed that the attack by two drones on the Ain al-Assad base had been thwarted.

Iraqi sources also reported that two US military logistics convoys were targeted in Baghdad and Samawah on Tuesday morning. 

This item is being updated...

