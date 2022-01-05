US Ain al-Assad military base heavily targeted in W Iraq

Iraqi sources on Wednesday evening reported that US Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraqi province of Al Anbar was heavily targeted by the rocket attack.

According to Sabereen News Telegram Channel, Ain al-Assad base was targeted with twelve 107-mm rockets.

According to the report, the air defense system of the military base failed to counter the rockets fired.

In the wake of the attack, US military forces are on high alert.

Explosions are heard at Ain al-Assad military base caused by heavy rocket attacks on the base. Accordingly, the military base was targeted with eight rockets.

Iraqi sources reported that American planes flew over the sky of Al Anbar province in Iraq following the attack.

While acknowledging the attack, American occupiers claimed that only five rockets have been fired at Ain al-Assad Military base, Sabereen News added.

Ain al-Assad military base was attacked with five rockets and that the air defense systems stationed at the base have been activated to intercept the rockets, Iraqi Shafagh News quoted a security source as saying.

MA/5393332