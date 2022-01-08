Explosion reported in Syria's Al Omar oil field

Al-Alam News Network reported on Saturday morning that a loud explosion was heard at the Al-Omar oil field in Deir ez-Zor, Syria, where one of the US military bases is located.

According to the report, the explosion was caused by a rocket attack on the base by unknown individuals.

Some sources also reported that eight rockets were fired from Badiah Al-Mayadeen at the US base in the Al-Omar oil field in Deir ez-Zor on Saturday morning.

Local Syrian sources told Sputnik on Thursday evening that the US base at the largest gas field in eastern Syria had been targeted.

The sources told a Sputnik in Deir ez-Zor, Syria, that a US base had been attacked with four rockets.

