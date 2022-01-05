  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 5, 2022, 10:00 AM

US base in Syria Al Omar oil field comes under rocket attacks

US base in Syria Al Omar oil field comes under rocket attacks

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – News sources reported that a US base in the Al-Omar oil field in eastern Syria has has been targeted on Wednesday morning.

News sources on Wednesday reported that a US base located at the Al-Omar oil field on the Syrian-Iraqi border has been targeted.

Local Syrian sources said that the attack took place at around 7 am. 

Meanwhile, Sabereen News reported that the base was attacked by rockets.

No further details have come out of the attack yet.

However, some local sources reported that four rockets were fired at the US base.

The attack came as news sources reported rocket attacks on the US base at the Omar oil field yesterday evening.

Local news sources also reported drone attacks on Tuesday morning on the Ain al-Assad base in Anbar province in the west of the country.

MP/FNA14001015000125

News Code 182576
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182576/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News