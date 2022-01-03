US Victory base comes under drone attack at Baghdad airport

According to Iraqi sources on Monday, the US Victory base in Baghdad International Airport came under drone attacks.

Air defenses at a military base hosting US forces intercepted and shot down two drones, according to reports citing security sources, Sputnik reported.

According to reports, a counter-missile system "engaged them and they were shot down without incident".

No casualties were reported.

The attack on the Iraqi military base came as Iran and Iraq marked the second anniversary of the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The US terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, who was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in an airstrike ordered by former US President Donald Trump at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3, 2020.

