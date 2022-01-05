US base in eastern Syria heavily targeted again

The US-led coalition base near Al-Omar oil field in eastern Syrian province of Deir Ez-Zor was targeted by a large-scale rocket attack on Wednesday evening.

This is the third time in the last 24 hours that the US base, as one of the most important military bases in eastern Syria, is targeted by rocket attacks.

In early hours of this morning on Wednesday, the US base in eastern Syria base was heavily targeted by several rockets but there were no casualties.

In the past two days, US’s Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq and “Victory” military base in Baghdad, where US troops are based, have been targeted.

