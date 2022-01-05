Rocket attack against US Victory base in Iraq reported

The Iraqi media source reported a rocket attack on US Al-Nasr (Victory) military base hosting US forces near Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday morning.

This is the second time in the last 48 hours that the US Victory military base in Iraq has been targeted.

On Monday, January 03, informed Iraqi security sources announced that the US military base near Baghdad airport was targeted with two drones but they announced that the C-RAM defense system succeeded in shooting down both drones.

A US military official confirmed the drone attack launched on the US base in Baghdad and claimed that Baghdad Airport, which is an Iraqi military base and is home to a number of US advisers has been targeted by two drones at about 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Yesterday, a drone attack targeted the US Ain al-Assad base in Iraq's Anbar province.

MA/FNA14001015000232