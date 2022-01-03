US base in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor comes under missile attacks

Local sources announced that the largest US base in eastern Syria was targeted on Monday evening. Following the missile and artillery attacks, columns of smoke rose and sound of explosions have been heard.

The report did not comment on the number of casualties.

Immediately after the attacks, American planes flew in and began patrolling.

This is the second time since the beginning of 2022 that American bases have been targeted by missiles.

The United States has established 28 military bases in northern and eastern parts of Syria and is plundering Syrian resources.

