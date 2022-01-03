US faces no fate but exit from region: Nasrallah

The speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was broadcast live on Al-Manar.

At the start of his speech, Seyed Hassan Nasrallah offered condolences on the martyrdom anniversary of Sayyeda Fatima Zahraa (a.s.).

He also congratulated both Christians and Muslims on Christmas and the New Year.

Sayyed Nasrallah also offered condolences on the demise of the Iranian envoy to Yemen Hassan Irloo.

Later he stressed Hezbollah’s keenness to preserve ties with (local) allies.

The Hezbollah leader said elsewhere that the repercussions of Gen. Soleimani and Al-Muhandis’s assassination are still standing, adding that "Marking this martyrdom anniversary aims at voicing gratitude to these two great martyrs."

Regional countries, and especially Iraq, must take a firm stance regarding the killer and the martyr, Nasrallah said

"The US is the one who created ISIL in a bid to return to Iraq," he said, adding that "The US is the unprecedented hypocrite who committed crimes in Iraq and the region."

He further noted that General Soleimani defended Iraqis against terrorists.

"Is it fair to compare between the criminal US and Iran which stood beside Iraq?" the Hezbollah secretary general asked, adding that "It’s catastrophic to compare between the two martyrs who stood by Iraqi people and the US which committed crimes!"

Seyed Nasrallah later said Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman revealed that the US called on Riyadh to spread the Wahhabi ideology.

The US is fully responsible for all Israelis crimes in Palestine and Lebanon, the Hezbollah secretary-general said.

Seyed Nasrallah went on to point to the domestic affairs in Lebanon, saying that "Disagreement in specifying the allies and the enemies is one of the major problems in Lebanon and the region."

He further blamed Washington for the regional conflicts, saying that the US is behind the wars on Syria and Yemen.

Gulf states were puppets in the hands of the US during the siege on Qatar, the Hezbollah secretary-general said.

Allowing US forces to stay in Iraq means a new assassination of martyrs Soleimani and Al-Muhandis, he said, adding that the only fate awaiting US forces in the region is the pullout.

Blood of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis tells us that the US is the source of aggression, tyranny in the world, he pointed out, adding that "The message of Soeimani, Al-Muhandis’ blood says: Know your enemy, don’t surrender."

According to Seyed Nasrallah, vast majority of Lebanese know that Lebanon’s existence was in risk because of ISIL which is created by the US and backed by Saudi.

Hezbollah didn’t harm the ties between Lebanon and Arab neighbors, but rather it defended his country against ISIL terrorists, he added, stressing that "Hezbollah is a Resistance, it’s not terrorist."

Hezbollah chief went on to tell the Saudis, saying "The terrorist is the one who takes thousands of Lebanese nationals in [Persian] Gulf states hostages."

He further pointed to the resignation of the Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi, whose criticism of the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen sparked a diplomatic crisis in Riyadh-Beirut relations, saying "The resignation of a Lebanese minister won’t change the Saudi stance towards Lebanon since its problem is with the sides who foiled its scheme."

KI/Live