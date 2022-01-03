Gen. Soleimani boosted Iran's position at negotiating table

Asked about the role of Lt. General Ghasem Soleimani in advancing the goals of the Iranian negotiation team in the JCPOA talks, the Iranian Foreign Minister said, "Martyr Soleimani would always advise the Iranian negotiating team to be careful about the behavior of the opposition side.

As Martyr Soleimani had a good command of US behavior during the occupation of Afghanistan and Iraq, he reminded the negotiating team not to trust the enemy and to be strong and cohesive at the negotiating table, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

General Soleimani advised negotiators to analyze the achievements of the talks in the interest of the Iranian nation, the Iranian top diplomat said.

Amir-Abdollahian also hailed the role of General Soleimani in bringing security to the region, saying that not only did General Soleimani bring security and peace for Iraq and Syria, but also he strengthened the position of Iran at the negotiation table.

General Soleimani proved that Iran has the upper hand in both defending its nuclear rights in international negotiations and defending the rights of the nations of the region.

