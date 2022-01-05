Iraqi Army arrests 8 ISIL elements in 3 provinces

The Iraqi army's series of anti-terrorist operations are still ongoing in different parts of the country, Alsumaria reported.

Iraqi media reported that Iraqi forces carried out operations in the provinces of Baghdad, Diyala, and Kirkuk, and have identified and arrested eight ISIL elements in these three provinces.

Remnants of ISIL terrorists often carry out terrorist acts in different parts of Iraq, which Iraqi security forces and army as well as Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, forces counter them in different parts of Iraq.

