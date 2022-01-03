US assassination of Gen. Soleimani crime against humanity

The secretary of the Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights Council Kazem Gharibabadi spoke about the latest status of perusing the case of General Ghasem Soleimani's assassination.

Stressing that most of the suspects are among US officials, Gharibabadi said that as the terrorist crime took place in Iraq, Iran is seeking to cooperate with this country to identify all the perpetrators.

He said Iran and Iraq have formed a joint judicial committee to bring the perpetrators behind the assassination to justice.

The main perpetrators of the assassination of Martyr Ghasem Soleimani are known, Gharibabadi said, adding that of the 125 suspects identified, most of them are US government officials.

According to Gharibabadi, some other countries provided logistical support, and several companies from other nationalities were also involved in the assassination.

Former US President Donald Trump is at the head of the 125 suspects, who confirmed that he has committed the crime which was in violation of all international laws and legislations, he added.

Legally speaking, Iran and the United States were not in a state of conflict or war, so the Americans can in no way claim that the assassination was an act of preemptive self-defense, Gharibabadi said.

It should be noted that General Soleimani was on a non-military mission and he was carrying a message to Iraqi government officials to resolve regional disputes, he explained, stressing that this is a clear example of a crime against humanity.

Former Iran's IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraq's Second-in-Command of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) were assassinated by the terrorist US forces near Iraq International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020, at the behest of former US President Donald Trump.

MP/RHM/5390851