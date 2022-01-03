Revenge on blood of anti-terror commanders to be taken soon

Zeynab Soleimani made the remarks on Sunday addressing a large number of Iraqis who gathered near Baghdad International Airport, where Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated, to commemorate the second martyrdom anniversary of anti-terror commanders.

"It will not be long before we will take revenge on the blood of our martyred commanders and we will remain faithful to our covenant with the martyred commanders", Zeynab Soleimani said.

Zeinab Soleimani also added that with the libration of Iraq and the withdrawal of US forces, people's sorrow will turn into joy.

The US terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, who was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in an airstrike ordered by former US President Donald Trump at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3, 2020.

