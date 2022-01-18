  1. Politics
Hezbollah reportedly rejected US request for talks

TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – A Lebanese source reported that Washington had asked to communicate with Hezbollah officials to discuss some issues, but the movement flatly rejected the request.

The Lebanese newspaper 'Al-Akhbar' reported that Washington had asked to hold talks with Lebanese Hezbollah officials.

According to the reports, some mediators have recently sent a message from the US government to Hezbollah, calling for communication with the movement to discuss issues related to Lebanon.

Al-Akhbar wrote without elaborating the details that Hezbollah had informed the mediators that it would not communicate with the Americans.

The US has not reacted to the report yet and has not confirmed or denied it.

