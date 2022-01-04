Gen. Soleimani assassination 'war crime committed by US'

The United States always uses the "rules-based international order" to whitewash the atrocities it commits, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

Wang made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a question about the second anniversary of former Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani's assassination by Washington.

Wang called the assassination an example of Washington's wanton violation of the norms governing international relations based on the United Nations Charter and another war crime committed by the US with excessive use of force, CGTN reported.

The US breaks international law and conducts targeted killings with acts of terrorism in sovereign countries, and kills hundreds of thousands of innocent people in different places across the world, the spokesperson said, describing such behavior as illegal and atrocious. But the US always uses the "rules-based international order" to whitewash this behavior, he added.

"The US repeatedly claimed that it will defend the 'rules-based international order,'" Wang said. "But facts have proven over and over again that the US only cares about an order that meets its needs and serves its interests. What the US strives to defend is an order that consolidates its hegemony and allows it to remain above the international community."



People in Middle Eastern countries and across the world will not accept such "rules and order," which are against international law, he added.



China has repeatedly stressed that there is one set of rules in the world: the basic norms of international relations underpinned by the UN Charter.

