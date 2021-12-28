  1. World
Dec 28, 2021, 9:44 AM

Nasrallah to deliver speech on Martyr Soleimani's anniv.

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – Hezbollah Secretary-General will deliver a speech next week on the occasion of the second martyrdom anniversary of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes.

According to Al-Manar, Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver a speech next Monday at 18:00 Beirut time (19:30 Tehran time).

Lebanese Media reported that during the above-mentioned speech, Nasrallah will also speak about recent developments in Lebanon and the region.

Former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Iraq’ Second-in-Command of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their companions were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020, at the behest of former US President Donald Trump.

