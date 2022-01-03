International Poetry Night of “Resistance” held in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – On the occasion of the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Iran's top general Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the International Poetry Night of “Resistance” was held at Andisheh Hall of Artistic Bureau on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by Gholam-Ali Haddad Adel, President of Iranian Academy of Persian Language and Literature and Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh, IRGC Commander of Mohammad Rasulullah Corps in Tehran Province and also a number of poets from Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan and Iraq.