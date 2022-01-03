Commemoration ceremony of Gen. Soleimani anniv. kicks off

The commemoration ceremony of the second martyrdom anniversary of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani has started in Imam Khomeini Mosalla in the presence of Iranian officials.

The Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and the daughter of Martyr Soleimani are scheduled to deliver speeches at the ceremony.

The US terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, who was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in an airstrike ordered by former US President Donald Trump at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3, 2020.

RHM/IRN84600780