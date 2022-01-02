Iranian Azmoun picked Russia most expensive football player

At the end of the first half of the Russian football league season, the Russian "Mach TV" site announced the 10 expensive players of the Russian league.

According to the Match TV website, the Iranian legionnaire Sardar Azmoun who plays for the Russian club Zenit Saint Petersburg is currently the most expensive football player in Russia.

The Zenit striker ranked as the second most expensive player in the league last summer, but in January, the value of this player increased and now he has become the most expensive player in the Russian Premier League with 25 million Euros.

