Iran's Azmoun becomes best footballer of year in Russia

Sardar Azmoun from Iran, who is the forward of Russia's giants Zenit St. Petersburg team, won the title of the best football player of the country in 2021 in a poll conducted by the Russian newspaper Sport Express.

Sixteen professional coaches, 16 senior football managers, 16 reporters from the Sport Express newspaper, as well as football fans, took part in the poll on the newspaper's website.

The Zenit St Petersburg centre-forward also plays for the national team of Iran as a striker.

KI