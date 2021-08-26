French Lyon submit €11m bid for Iranian striker Azmoun

The Iranian international striker Sardar Azmoun has received a new bid from French football club Lyon after the Italian and German clubs of Rome and Bayer Leverkusen.

The French football website "www.getfootballnewsfrance.com" says that the Russian side had been seeking €20m for the 26-year-old at the beginning of this window and it is currently unclear whether or not their stance has since softened.

OL cannot really offer much more owing to their financial constraints and without making more sales – they are still hopeful of selling Houssem Aouar and Maxwel Cornet before next week’s deadline.

Azmoum has just 12 months remaining on his existing contract while few weeks have passed since the start of the Russian league.

